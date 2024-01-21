D.C. Lottery Office Looks to Private Operator to Improve Sports Gambling App

D.C.'s Office of Lottery and Gaming is considering transferring its underperforming sports gambling app, GambetDC, to a private operator with a more established platform. The app's rollout in May 2020 was plagued by technical issues and poor odds, leading to a damaged reputation among D.C. bettors. The agency's director worked with the app's maker, Intralot, to find a possible subcontractor. City leaders are questioning this decision due to the app's poor performance.





