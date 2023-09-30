Ahsoka Just Completely Ignored Disney's First Big Star Wars Story

Ahsoka forgets a major canon event. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary In Ahsoka episode 7, Sabine completely ignored one of the first big Star Wars stories Lucasfilm told in the new Disney canon while talking to Ezra.

After Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2014, the Star Wars canon was wiped clean (other than George Lucas' movies and The Clone Wars). This was to make room for new films, books, comics, and video games, including the sequel trilogy and The Mandalorian. Much of the new media focused on setting up the world of the sequels, and importantly for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Battle of Jakku.

One of the first big pieces of the new canon began in 2015, with the release of Star Wars: Aftermath by Chuck Wendig. This was the beginning of the Aftermath trilogy, a series of three books that detailed the year between the Battles of Endor and Jakku. This year saw the remains of the Empire on the run, and the Rebellion becoming the New Republic and taking back the galaxy. The intense year of fighting all led to 5 ABY, when the New Republic finally defeated the Empire at Jakku. The war was officially over, and the Empire surrendered by signing the Galactic Concordance.

