Star Wars Icon Breaks Silence On C-3PO's Return (& Reveals Who Plays Him)

Arriving on behalf of Senator Leia Organa, 3PO presents a New Republic court with evidence that the princess authorized Hera Syndulla's mission to Seatos. While his interference was met with the likes of Senator Xiono, the protocol droid successfully aided Hera in avoiding a court martial.

Daniels took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his gratitude for the warm reception to C-3PO's appearance in Ahsoka episode 7. Noting that he was filling in for Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, Daniels offered his heartfelt thanks for the kind reaction from viewers. In discussing the experience of shooting the scene in the Volume, the actor has also confirmed who plays C-3PO in the costume.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels has broken his silence on C-3PO's cameo appearance in Ahsoka episode 7, confirming who physically played the role in the process. Arriving on behalf of Senator Leia Organa, 3PO presents a New Republic court with evidence that the princess authorized Hera Syndulla's mission to Seatos. While his interference was met with the likes of Senator Xiono, the protocol droid successfully aided Hera in avoiding a court martial.

Daniels took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his gratitude for the warm reception to C-3PO's appearance in Ahsoka episode 7.

Noting that he was filling in for Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, Daniels offered his heartfelt thanks for the kind reaction from viewers. In discussing the experience of shooting the scene in the Volume, the actor has also confirmed who plays C-3PO in the costume.

Anthony Daniels Confirms He Played C-3PO In Ahsoka By mentioning the shooting experience with the cast and crew, Daniels confirmed that he himself physically played C-3PO in Ahsoka episode 7. There had been uncertainty among viewers, as the cameo was relatively brief and Daniels had previously concluded his run as the droid in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The New Republic Era Disney+ shows have given the original trilogy another chance to play their roles, however, as Daniels joins Mark Hamill in bringing their iconic characters back to screens.

Perhaps most shocking is Daniels' mention that the New Republic courtroom was crafted using the Volume. The room looks so real that a digital version of the background is hard to fathom, though it's sensible given unrealistic costs to create a set for one scene. Daniels' return was the cherry on top of a fantastic sequence, with Ahsoka once again merging the new and old seamlessly while making technological advancements that deceive the untrained eye.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Disney+.