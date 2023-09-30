Star Trek’s Jack Crusher Received A Borg Change Bigger Than Picard

Jack Crusher got a special Borg upgrade. Jack Crusher was a pivotal character in Star Trek: Picard season 3. The son of Jean-Luc Picard and Dr.

Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) was revealed to be the linchpin of the Borg Queen's (Alice Krige) plot to assimilate Starfleet, evolve the Borg, and exact revenge on the United Federation of Planets. Having grown up without his father, Jack spent his young life traveling the galaxy seeking connection. Little did he realize the nightmarish visions that plagued him since childhood were derived from organic Borg DNA Jack inherited from his father, who was assimilated and turned into Locutus of Borg in Star Trek: The Next Generation's classic "The Best of Both Worlds."

Jack Crusher's Borg Change Was Bigger Than Picard's When Jack Crusher was assimilated by the Borg Queen and turned into Vox, the transmitter for the signal that would turn every Starfleet Officer under 25 into Borg, he was given a unique privilege: Jack got to keep his hair.

