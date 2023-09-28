Star Wars: Original Trilogy Star Breaks Silence on Ahsoka Cameo

Anthony Daniels reacts to his return as C-3PO. "I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the...

"I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone," Daniels wrote. You can view his tweet below:

I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone.

— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) September 28, 2023 Back in 2020, Daniels spoke with ComicBook.com about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and we asked if he was hoping to appear in any of the live-action Disney+ series."I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared."In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian...

Read more:

ComicBook »

Star Wars Needs To Make One Ill-Advised Change Between Ahsoka & The Sequel TrilogyStar Wars is missing a connection to the sequels.

'I'm Speechless': Star Wars Fans Lose Their Minds Over Unexpected Clone Wars NamedropVentress?! For Real?!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Characters Gets First Live-Action Reference After 20 YearsA delightful Clone Wars reference!

Star Wars Anakin Skywalker Hot Toys - Begun the Clone Wars HasAnakin Skywalker has returned to a galaxy far, far away and now fans can create their own events with Hot Toys 1/6 scale line

Disney ‘Star Wars’ Has A New (Old) Star, And His Name Is ThrawnWho’s your favorite villain of the Disney Star Wars era? I’ll wait…

Star Wars: Visions (2021) | ScreenRantStar Wars and the world of Japanese animation collide in Star Wars: Visions, a sci-fi anthology series that sees several prolific animation studios tackle various unique tales set in the Star Wars universe. Each episode tells a new tale from a new studio in incredibly different animation styles that all aim to capture the lives outside the core cast of Star Wars regulars, including how the events of the war affect those caught inside of it.

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka's first season was released on Disney+ this week, and it featured some exciting cameos. Not only did Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker once again, but an original member of the Star Wars cast made an unexpected appearance. When Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) finds herself in a military tribunal, she is rescued by C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) who comes to her aide on behalf of Princess Leia. C-3PO submits evidence that Leia approved Hera's mission to try and save Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Of course, Daniels has played C-3PO in various projects, starting with the original Star Wars film back in 1977. Today, Daniels took to Twitter to break his silence on the cameo.

"I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone," Daniels wrote. You can view his tweet below:

I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone.

— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) September 28, 2023 Back in 2020, Daniels spoke with ComicBook.com about the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and we asked if he was hoping to appear in any of the live-action Disney+ series."I would like to appear in all of them," Daniels shared."In all the new shows, I would like to appear in The Mandalorian... Dave Filoni should be listening to us now."

In another chat with CinemaBlend, Daniels revealed that he has no plans to retire from the role."No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels said bluntly."They're going to have to throw me out the door... Life is not over, the films, maybe taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

What Is Ahsoka About?Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

What did you think about the latest episode of Ahsoka? Tell us in the comments!