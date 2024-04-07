Action Comic No. 1, the Most Valuable Comic Book, Sold for $6 Million

The most valuable comic book in the world sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas this week. A copy of Action Comic No. 1 , the comic book that introduced the world to Superman , was sold Thursday for $6 million. Known as the most important, impactful comic book ever published, it was accompanied by a letter from one of the creators of Superman that outlines little-known details about Superman 's original origin story .

"This is where it started for all superheroes in any medium," said Heritage Auctions vice president Barry Sandoval

Comic Book Action Comic No. 1 Superman Heritage Auctions Dallas Valuable Origin Story

