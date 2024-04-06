Action Comic No. 1, the First Superman Comic, Sells for $6 Million

The most valuable comic book in the world sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas , Texas this week. A copy of Action Comic No. 1 , the comic book that introduced the world to Superman , was sold Thursday for $6 million. Known as the most important, impactful comic book ever published, it was accompanied by a letter from one of the creators of Superman that outlines little-known details about Superman 's original origin story .
"This is where it started for all superheroes in any medium," said Heritage Auctions vice president Barry Sandoval.The Dallas auction house said the comic book, which cost just 10 cents in 1938, is one of the world's finest copies. Only two other unrestored issues featuring Superman's first flight – or, at least, his first leap over a tall building – have ever graded higher. "The interest in this has been unprecedented because it's the best copy we've ever had of the best comic there is," said Sandoval before the auctio
