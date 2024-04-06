Two Basketball Icons Headed to Hall of Fame

Two icons from the 2000s era of basketball are headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Detroit Pistons Chauncey Billups (1) goes to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (8) and Gary Payton (20) in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 1:34 PM EDT April 6, 2024 SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Vince Carter wowed the basketball world with his high-flying dunks for more than two decades. Chauncey Billups was a clutch guard and Finals MVP for the Detroit Pistons .

The 13-member class inducted Saturday includes former Lakers, Grizzlies and Warriors executive Jerry West, who was already inducted as a player and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team. Also in the class: players Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett and Michele Timms, coaches Charles Smith, Harley Redin and Bo Ryan, broadcaster/coach Doug Collins and owner Herb Simon. Carter, 47, was an eight-time All-Star and the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 with the Toronto Raptor

Basketball Hall Of Fame Vince Carter Chauncey Billups NBA Detroit Pistons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

