Empagliflozin Reduces Risks of HF Hospitalizations in Vulnerable Patients

In a recent study, it was found that empagliflozin significantly reduced the risks of first HF hospitalization and total HF hospitalizations compared to placebo in vulnerable patients . Although there was no significant difference in all-cause mortality, the secondary analysis showed a 23% relative risk reduction in the first HF hospitalization and a 33% reduction in total HF hospitalizations.

Empagliflozin Fails to Reduce Events After Acute MIEmpagliflozin did not significantly reduce overall heart failure hospitalization or all-cause death in high-risk patients in EMPACT-MI but did reduce first and total hospitalizations.

Regular Exercise Reduces Risk of Insomnia, Study FindsExercising at least twice a week reduces the risk of insomnia and improves overall sleep quality, according to a study. Researchers analyzed 4,399 people from nine European countries over a ten-year period. Results showed that those who exercised regularly were less likely to struggle falling asleep and had fewer symptoms of insomnia.

Tuberculosis vaccine may enable elimination of the disease in cattle by reducing its spreadVaccination not only reduces the severity of TB in infected cattle, but reduces its spread in dairy herds by 89%, research finds.

Cutting Late-Night Alcohol Sales Reduces Violent Crime in Baltimore Neighborhood, Study FindsA new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that cutting late-night alcohol sales reduced violent crime in a Baltimore neighborhood. The study found that late-night violent crimes declined by 23% in Baltimore's Old East community after reducing the time alcohol is served by seven hours daily. The change in alcohol serving hours had an immediate effect on violent crime, according to the researchers.

New Study Reduces Uncertainty About Anvil Clouds' Impact on Global WarmingResearchers have developed a model that clarifies the role of anvil clouds in global warming, revealing their impact is less significant than previously thought, which helps reduce uncertainty in climate change predictions.

