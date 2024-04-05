Far Cry Comic Book Spinoff Coming for Free Comic Book Day 2024

Are you a fan of the Far Cry video games? Are you a fan of comic book s? Well, good news! TOKYOPOP is unleashing a comic book spinoff of Far Cry in a special pilot edition comic book issue being published for Free Comic Book Day 2024. Taking place on Saturday, May 4th, TOKYOPOP is proud to be a participating sponsor of that annual event. A free TOKYOPOP manga sampler will also be available at select participating locations. Far Cry : Cull the Herd is a preview of the upcoming comic series proper.

Free Comic Book Day is the one day of the year when you definitely can have nice things for free! 'Far Cry: Cull the Herd' cover art courtesy of Tokyopop FAR CRY: CULL THE HERD (FCBD EDITION) By Ryan Nichols ∙Print SRP: FREE ∙ For Teen Audiences ∙ Available May 4th Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they've committed their most heinous crime

