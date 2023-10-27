Winning EuroMillions results tonight for £14m draw

There has been another EuroMillions draw tonight and there was a huge jackpot on offer. Friday's jackpot draw is worth a gigantic £14m - and one lucky winner may have scooped all that if they got lucky.

To win the full lottery jackpot you need to match all five numbers and both lucky stars - and then hope no one else does. But even if you didn't manage to match all the numbers there are still other chances of winning some cash with five numbers winning more than £13,500 and two numbers £2.50.

The main EuroMillions draw took place at 8.30pm tonight with the Thunderball Draw taking place shortly afterwards. Here are the winning numbers: While tonight's £14m is a hefty old jackpot it's not among the biggest ever. The highest win in the UK was in July 2022 when an unnamed person managed to win an incredible £195m. Two months earlier Gloucester couple Joe and Jess Thwaite matched all the numbers with a Lucky Dip to win £184m. headtopics.com

And later that year an anonymous UK winner scooped £171m in September. It seems 2022 was the year to play the EuroMillions in the UK. Don't worry if you've missed your chance to play tonight, as you'll be able to buy a ticket for Friday's draw after Tuesday's winning numbers are announced. There is also a jackpot of £10m for this Saturday night's National Lottery Lotto draw.

