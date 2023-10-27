EUROMILLIONS RESULTS LIVE: Winning numbers for Friday, October 27

Players across Europe are given two chances each week to bag an incredible amount of money thanks to the Euromillions, with draws also taking place on Tuesdays. Tonight's
A win of that size could see you instantly pay off your mortgage and wipe out any other debts. You could also give to family and friends, make donations to deserving causes, and jet off around the world.As well as a chance of bagging the main prize, the EuroMillions also gives players an automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker, which creates new UK millionaires every week, guaranteed.
The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday, with tickets priced at £2.50. Players are asked to pick five numbers from 1-50 and two Lucky Stars from 1-12. Or you can try a Lucky Dip for randomly selected numbers. To play on a draw day, you need to buy your ticket by 7.30pm.
