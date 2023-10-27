Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton’s Championship rivals placed under EFL embargo

One of Leeds United's Championship rivals have been placed under an EFL embargo. It has been a torrid 2023/24 campaign for Sheffield Wednesday and things are now much worse. Wednesday won promotion to the second tier thanks to a dramatic play-off win v Barnsley in May, with Josh Windass scoring the winner in extra time. However, with owner Dejphon Chansiri causing headlines aplenty, the club's feel-good factor has disappeared - and now the news is even more rough.

That's because per The Star, it was confirmed on the embargo page of the EFL’s website on Friday night that the Owls are now under a registration embargo because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’. This means that they will not be able to add any more players to their squad until it is lifted. The page also refers to regulation 17.3, which reads as follows: Consequences of a Default Event - Without prejudice to the general position (pursuant to Regulation 44.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕

Leeds United told to adopt Leicester City mantra amid Foxes' record-setting paceLeicester City have won 12 of their 13 Championship fixtures so far to leave Leeds United among the chasing pack Read more ⮕

Farke told Leeds United must keep the gap to Ipswich and Leicester to a minimumThe Whites lost ground in their push for the automatic promotion spot Read more ⮕

Leeds United set ‘asking price’ as pundit dubs star ‘too good for the Championship’All the latest news and trandfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Huddersfield Town. Read more ⮕

Agbonlahor tells Leeds United to raid Championship rivals in January after what he’s seenThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Wrong place, wrong time for personal mission as Leeds suffer in Leicester shadowHere are our five talking points from Leeds United's 1-0 loss to Stoke City at Bet365 Stadium in the Championship as Patrick Bamford's penalty miss is punished by a Pascal Struijk own goal Read more ⮕