Britain's toughest hill climbs, according to a former National Hill Climb championship-winning cyclist

Ahead of the 2023 National Hill Climb Championship this weekend, 2021 winner Tom Bell lists his favourite and most feared hill climb courses across the land, and tells us how to conquer themThere’s nothing else on planet bike quite like the annual, autumnal British National Hill Climb Championship and its torturous ways.

A lot of it is tree-covered, so smooth pedalling and keeping your weight towards the back of the bike as much as is practically possible is key to maintaining good traction if it’s wet or damp.""This is a classic hill climb that always attracts great crowds, because it's right off the centre of Ramsbottom town centre.

It’s important to carry good speed across the flatter part about a quarter of the way in. This isn't an easy task, since many riders go too hard up the first steep turns. The climb back-loads the steeper gradients, so you hit these having done a fair bit of work already. If you’ve gone too hard too soon, you really pay for it. headtopics.com

It rises out of Pateley Bridge and is both long and steep. It begins with a tough initial section and goes on to feature numerous ramps throughout, some which get up to 20%. The bike is a lightweight carbon road bike with rim brakes, a tubular wheelset and 1x drivetrain. If any changes are made depending on certain characteristics of the climb, these will be adjustments to the gearing, such as using a larger or smaller front chainring or sometimes a double chainset, or switching out the rear tyre when more grip is needed.""For smaller events, I'll usually just scope out the climb on Strava beforehand, and then ride the hill the same day as the race.

