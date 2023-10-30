UK Arrivals Describe Hamas Rocket Attacks in Israel

People arriving in the UK from Israel have described the moment Hamas rockets started landing on their cities.

Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas has seen a scramble for flights, travellers said, as people try to escape the danger. A 26-year-old man, who has been studying to become a rabbi in Jerusalem, will be staying with a friend in Manchester until he can fly home to New York.

“There were sirens and we took cover. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it. It’s a very tense environment there at the moment. Issac Lowry, 17, from Hackney, east London, had travelled to Israel for Sukkot, a Jewish holiday celebrating the autumn harvest.“The airport was very full. I’ve had a cancelled flight; I waited 16 hours for a flight to get here today.“I feel safe to be back in the UK. This is the first time I’ve experienced a war.” headtopics.com

