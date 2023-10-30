James Tavernier earns 'I love him' praise as ex-SPFL boss hails game changer

The Rangers skipper had a key say in the last-gasp victory over Hearts at Ibrox in an eventful afternoon for the Light Blues star. Lawrence Shankland had headed beyond Jack Butland with less than five minutes on the clock to silence the home support in Govan after climbing above Ridvan Yilmaz.

As the half came to a close, Todd Cantwell was fouled in the box to hand the hosts the perfect chance to level with the final kick of the first 45 minutes. However, Tavernier's effort crashed off the post and away with Zander Clark sent the wrong way. The minutes continued to tick by in the second period and it looked like it would be one of those days for Philippe Clement's side until a stunning final couple of minutes of action to turn the game on its head.

Peter Haring was penalised for a pull on Connor Goldson following a VAR review with the Rangers skipper stepping up to fire his effort home with nine minutes added on time displayed after the spot-kick. Moments later his brilliant cross found Danilo at the back post who headed home and sent Ibrox wild and reduced the gap between themselves and Celtic at the top to five points after Brendan Rodgers' men shared the spoils at Hibs 24 hours previous.

Ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was alongside Steven Thompson and Kenny Miller in the BBC Sportscene studio as they dived into all the key talking points at Ibrox. The one-time McDiarmid Park gaffer picked out Tavernier for plenty of praise as he hailed his character and courage while also admitting 'I love him' as a player. headtopics.com

