Two dogs seized by police after horses attacked in field in Lancaster

Police were called to a report of two dogs dangerously out of control near to Beaumont College in Lancaster at 7.10am on Saturday, (October 28). The report said that the dogs had attacked several horses in the nearby fields. Since then, both dogs have been located and the owner identified. The dogs have been seized and taken to kennels whilst an investigation is underway.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate how upsetting this incident will have been for the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take reports of dangerous dogs extremely seriously. 'If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us. “If you have any information or saw anything that might help our investigation please contact us on 101 quoting log 0303 of October 28.” In an emergency always call 999.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leponline »

Police Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Dangerous Dog IncidentA 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been arrested by the police on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. The investigation is ongoing and officers are conducting enquiries in the area. Read more ⮕

Police called as two people climb onto city centre buildingMerseyside Police attended Houghton Street after two youths were spotted on the roof of a building. A cordon was put in place and the individuals were later brought down by officers. Read more ⮕

£100,000 raised for sacked police officers involved in controversial stop and searchAn online fundraiser has raised £100,000 for two Metropolitan Police officers who were sacked over a controversial stop and search incident involving two black athletes. The officers were found guilty of gross misconduct for lying about smelling cannabis during the incident. Sir Mark Rowley expressed confusion over the panel's decision to believe two officers and disbelieve the other two. Read more ⮕

'No great loss' says Humza Yousaf as ex-leadership rival defects to Alex Salmond's Alba partyTwo people arrested and a police officer assaulted during clashes between protesters and police in London. Counter demonstrations also taking place. Read more ⮕

Police Seize Dogs After Horrific Attack on HorsesTwo 'dangerously out of control' dogs have been seized by the police after attacking several horses in a field near Beaumont College in Lancaster. The owner has been identified and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made yet. Read more ⮕

'Dishonest' police 'should not be in the force' - RowleySir Mark Rowley discusses the case of two Metropolitan Police officers who were sacked over the stop and search of two black athletes. He also talks about the Met Police's efforts to ensure the safety of Jewish people and the need for a body of law to deal with extremism. Read more ⮕