The Advancement of Technology in Cars

If you've ever been unfortunate enough to have to call the AA when a warning light appears on your dashboard you will have noticed that the first thing they do is connect a scanner to diagnose the fault.

And as technology advances so too do our cars. I recently got a new car and I'm finding it really hard to trust it.Let me explain. When I bought the car one of the first things I did was lift the bonnet to take a look at the engine. I remember thinking to myself 'I best check the oil level'. And it completely threw me when I realised that there is no dipstick.

I'll give another example. Recently I visited Trade Tyres in Blackburn after noticing that the tread on my two rear tyres was getting worn. Since being introduced to Trade Tyres I've always been impressed by the pit stop-style way in which one of their mechanics changes a tyre at the speed of lightning. headtopics.com

I called over one of the mechanics. "It's saying the pressure is really low," I told him. He rolled his eyes - not at me, I should add, but at my car. "Drive round the corner and it'll register the new tyres and sort itself out," he advised me.

A few weeks ago I was driving home from Sainsbury's when a message popped up on my car's screen. "DPF regeneration: Keep the car moving". This regeneration process cleanly burns off the excess soot deposited in the filter, reducing the harmful exhaust emission and helps to prevent the tell-tale black smoke you used to see from diesel vehicles, particularly when accelerating.So far so good. All completely logical and reasonable. But when my car told me to "keep the car moving" I was approaching a set of traffic lights on red. And I panicked. headtopics.com

