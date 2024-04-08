Train services disrupted by drivers' strike

Train s on some of the busiest routes in the country were at a standstill on Monday because of another strike by drivers in their long-running pay dispute .Members of Aslef walked out for the third strike in the past four days, crippling services, especially in East Anglia and the South East.Aslef is embroiled in a near two-year long dispute over pay, with no sign of a breakthrough and no talks planned.
The union says the dispute has cost the industry more than £2 billion, way more than it would have cost to resolve the conflict. South Western Railway said a significantly reduced service will operate on a small number of lines, while the rest of its network will be closed. Trains will only run between 7am and 7pm. Southern said there will be no trains running across the vast majority of its network, with a limited shuttle service running non-stop between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport. There will be no Thameslink services running, except for a limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and another limited non-stop shuttle service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge. ❗Industrial action – Monday 8th April Due to industrial action by members of the ASLEF union, Greater Anglia services will be affected by strike action on Monday 8 April.There will be no Great Northern or Gatwick Express services. However, Gatwick Airport will continue to be served by the limited non-stop Southern shuttl
Train Strike Drivers Pay Dispute Services Disruption
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
