Afternoon Tea Experiencing a Resurgence Among the Instagram Generation

It might be perceived as a bygone quirk of old-fashioned British quaintness but afternoon tea is seeing a resurgence among the Instagram generation. Restaurants, cafes, and hotels are enjoying a boom in bookings while hamper sales offering scones, finger sandwiches and tea from China cups are soaring. A recent survey for online tea shop Jing Tea, found out of 2,000 25-34 year-olds 860 or 43 per cent had celebrated their birthday with afternoon tea .

Meanwhile supermarkets such as Waitrose have reported searches for afternoon tea had increased by 600 percent while sales of hampers at Marks & Spencer are up 80 per cent year on year. Restaurants and hotels are enjoying a boom in bookings for afternoon tea - thanks to a new generation of younger fans (stock image) The late Queen Elizabeth having afternoon tea with Paddington Bear in June 2022 during her Platinum Jubilee Tea sommeliers believe the trend stems from new themes which photograph well on social media - including Paddington Bear and Peter Rabbit. Sarah Taylor, product developer for hampers at M&S, told The Observer: 'Customers don't just see afternoon tea as a tradition; it's an opportunity to take a moment to ourselves.' While Ben Warner, founder of Benugo, which runs cafes at museums and galleries added the 'colourful cakes, elegant teapots and even a celebratory glass of bubbles' are photogeni

