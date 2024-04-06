Train Disruptions in the UK as Drivers Hold Walkouts

Trains in the UK are facing disruptions as train drivers hold a series of one-day walkouts. The chaos began on Friday and will continue on Saturday and Monday, with overtime also cancelled from 4 to 9 April. Some areas will have no train services on Saturday, with Chiltern, TransPennine Express, and Northern not running any trains. Reduced services will be available on Great Western Railway, LNER, and Heathrow Express.

Engineering work will also cause disruptions between London Paddington and Reading. No strikes are planned for Sunday, but there will still be some disruption due to engineering works by Network Rail

Train Disruptions UK Walkouts Drivers Overtime Services Engineering Works Network Rail

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Train Sim World 4 to give gamers chance to drive train across Forth Rail BridgeIt has also been announced that following the reopening of the branch line to Leven in June, Rivet Games will begin adding this into the route as part of a post-release update.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow train services disrupted after person hit by trainGlasgow train services were left disrupted after a person was struck by a train.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Harry Potter and the health and safety breach: 'Hogwarts Express' train service suspendedA steam train made famous by the Harry Potter film series has been suspended pending a safety ruling over its doors.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Making female train driver work Saturdays is not sex discriminationTrain operator Nicola Jones had requested every other Saturday off to look after her child.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Making female train driver work Saturdays is not sex discrimination, tribunal rulesTrain operator Nicola Jones had requested every other Saturday off to look after her child.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Black Sea Disruptions, Oil Prices Threaten Kazakhstan's GrowthThe World Bank predicts stable economic growth for Kazakhstan in the next few years, but stresses the need for reforms to improve long-term prosperity.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »