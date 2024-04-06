Train Disruptions in the UK as Drivers Hold Walkouts

Trains in the UK are facing disruptions as train drivers hold a series of one-day walkouts. The chaos began on Friday and will continue on Saturday and Monday, with overtime also cancelled from 4 to 9 April. Some areas will have no train services on Saturday, with Chiltern, TransPennine Express, and Northern not running any trains. Reduced services will be available on Great Western Railway, LNER, and Heathrow Express.
Engineering work will also cause disruptions between London Paddington and Reading. No strikes are planned for Sunday, but there will still be some disruption due to engineering works by Network Rail
