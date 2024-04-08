Salvage Crews Begin Removing Containers from Cargo Ship Trapped Under Collapsed Bridge

Salvage crews have started removing containers from the deck of the cargo ship that crashed into the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore . The removal of the containers from the deck of the Dali, which started on Sunday, will continue this week as weather permits, according to a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command. Crews are progressing toward removing sections of the bridge that lie across the ship’s bow to eventually allow it to move, the statement said.

Thirty two vessels have passed through temporary channels on either side of the wreckage, officials said. “The Unified Command is concurrently progressing on its main lines of effort to remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffic,” US Coast Guard Captain David O’Connell said in the statement. The Dali has been trapped under mangled steel in the Patapsco River since it slammed into the bridge on March 26, killing six workers. President Joe Biden took a helicopter tour on Friday of the warped metal remains and the mass of construction and salvage equipment trying to clear the wreckage

