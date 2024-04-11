The Impact of Gut Microbiota on Adipose Tissue Metabolism in Obesity

In a recent review published in the journal Nutrients, researchers explored how the dysregulation of gut microbiota in obesity impacts adipose tissue (AT) metabolism through direct and indirect effects on the mitochondria within white (WAT) and brown adipose tissue (BAT).

The study titled 'The Crosstalk between Gut Microbiota and White Adipose Tissue Mitochondria in Obesity' aims to understand the role of gut microbiota in AT metabolism and its implications for obesity treatment.

Obesity Gut Microbiota Adipose Tissue Metabolism Mitochondria

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Role of Gut Microbiota, Nutrition, and Physical Activity in Depression and ObesityA recent study examines the relationship between depression, nutrition, and exercise. The study suggests that gut microbiota, nutrition, and physical activity are interdependent mechanisms that contribute to depression and obesity.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

The Power of Psychobiotics in Depression: A Modern Approach through the Microbiota–Gut–Brain AxisResearchers investigate the use of psychobiotics in treating depression by restoring microbial balance and regulating the microbiome-gut-brain axis.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Spicing up health: How culinary herbs and spices may boost gut health through polyphenolsHow regular polyphenol intake from diet affects gut microbiota composition in healthy adults.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Unique bacteria colonize the gut shortly after birth and make serotonin to educate gut immune cellsA recent study revealed that neonatal gut bacteria produce serotonin and down-regulate monoamine oxidase A (MOA) to limit serotonin breakdown, thereby promoting immune tolerance.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Happy gut, happy mind: how your gut health impacts your moodWellness expert Simone Thomas shares why our gut health is key to happiness

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Changes in Gut Bacteria Linked to Obesity, Study FindsNew research presented at the European Congress on Obesity reveals that changes in the composition of gut bacteria may contribute to the development of obesity. The study highlights differences in gut bacteria between men and women, which can affect the metabolism of nutrients and the presence of bioactive molecules in the gut. The gut microbiota plays a crucial role in metabolic health and the risk of diseases, including obesity.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »