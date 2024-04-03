Changes in Gut Bacteria Linked to Obesity, Study Finds

New research presented at the European Congress on Obesity reveals that changes in the composition of gut bacteria may contribute to the development of obesity. The study highlights differences in gut bacteria between men and women, which can affect the metabolism of nutrients and the presence of bioactive molecules in the gut.

The gut microbiota plays a crucial role in metabolic health and the risk of diseases, including obesity.

