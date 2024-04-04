The Role of Gut Microbiota, Nutrition, and Physical Activity in Depression and Obesity

Depression is a prevalent mental health disorder that can lead to serious consequences. A recent study explores the relationship between depression, nutrition, and exercise. The study suggests that gut microbiota , nutrition, and physical activity are interdependent mechanisms that contribute to depression and obesity.

Understanding these mechanisms can help improve the quality of life for individuals with depression.

Depression Nutrition Exercise Gut Microbiota Obesity

