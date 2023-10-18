The Benefits of Glycerin for Hydrated Skin

Hydration is key. In the skincare sphere, there are certain ingredients that always steal the spotlight (vitamin C and hyaluronic acid – we’re looking at you). While others, like glycerin, go under the radar. A moisture magnet, glycerin is a skin superstar that, in our opinion, deserves more airtime. Incredibly hydrating, it helps skin retain moisture (just like hyaluronic acid) to deliver a plumper and smoother complexion.

And, as like hyaluronic acid, it’s also great for this time of year because it protects against the damaging effects of cold wind and dry indoor air that can starve skin of moisture. So if, like us, your skin is struggling with this new wave of cold weather, it's a good idea to give glycerin a go. The good news is that most of us will already own a skincare product containing glycerin, as it forms the basis of most moisturisers and lotion

