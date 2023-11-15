British man hailed as hero for throwing back grenades during Hamas terror attack

Aner Shapira, 22, was tragically killed during the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7. But he has been hailed a hero for his actions in protecting others in a bunker. A fearless British man threw back seven grenades tossed into a bomb shelter by Hamas terrorists while protecting party-goers during the October 7 terror attack against Israel, terrifying footage shows.

Aner Shapira, 22, was tragically killed by the eighth grenade that was thrown into the shelter in which he was hiding with a group of around 30 others. The young man was among those killed in the Re'im festival massacre, which saw Palestinian gunmen kill 325 civilians and off-duty soldiers, wound many more and take at least 37 people hostage back into Gaza. Shapira's mother told Israel's Kan News that her son stood by the entrance of the bomb shelter, tossing the grenades back outside as they were thrown in one-by-one. 'He stood at the entrance, and threw the grenades out and he managed to save so many people,' she told the outle

