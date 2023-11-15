Mariah Carey reveals she never thought All I Want For Christmas Is You would be a hit

It's almost that time of year again when popstar Mariah Carey's classic Christmas hit fills the air. However the singer has revealed she never thought All I Want For Christmas Is You would be a hit and achieve the astronomical success it has. Speaking exclusively on This Morning on Wednesday, the 54-year-old was asked by Sam Rubin whether she knew the song would become such an anthem.

Mariah replied: 'No, I didn't and normally when people ask me the 'did you know' type thing, I pretty much say 'yeah I had an idea or I knew' but with this, I didn't know. 'It was the first Christmas song I'd ever written and I just wanted it to be real to me

