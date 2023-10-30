Mercedes benefits from red flag to secure one-stop strategy

The Ferraris stayed out as they looked to extend their first stint to complete a comfortable one-stop strategy.The red flag gave all teams the chance to change tyres, with Mercedes putting mediums on Hamilton’s car for the restart.“They had a bit of a stroke of luck because they went in very early for a one-stop strategy,” Horner told Viaplay. “I think in the end they would have been beaten by the Ferraris.

“But it is true that they had good speed and did well in terms of tyre wear, as we have seen from them all year.”“But the good thing at that moment was that Charles switched to the hard tyre just like us. We were afraid that he would go for the medium compound.”MotoGP

Mercedes Team Principal Accused of Making Flippant Remark Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been criticized for his comment about risking rule violations to compete for a race win, with F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle stating that such a risk is not worth taking.

Red Bull and Mercedes drivers under investigation for causing traffic jamThe FIA stewards are investigating the Red Bull and Mercedes drivers for causing a traffic jam at the end of the pit lane in Mexico City. This comes after a similar incident involving Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, where the FIA admitted their mistake in giving him a reprimand. Additionally, one of the drivers is being investigated for allegedly not slowing down enough under yellow flags caused by Fernando Alonso's spin in Q1.

Lewis Hamilton describes Mercedes' car as 'a bit of a nightmare' at Mexico City GPLewis Hamilton has struggled with the handling of his Mercedes car at the Mexico City GP, describing it as a nightmare to drive. Despite making changes before qualifying, Hamilton and his teammate George Russell qualified sixth and eighth respectively, with Ferrari unexpectedly locking out the front row.

Hamilton Describes Mercedes W14 as a Nightmare After Qualifying P6 for Mexican Grand PrixLewis Hamilton expresses his frustration with the Mercedes W14 after qualifying in sixth place for the Mexican Grand Prix. He predicts a challenging race ahead due to the car's performance issues and overheating tires and brakes. Teammate George Russell also expresses disappointment with the lack of consistency in the team's performance.

Mercedes Boss Backs Hamilton's Claim on Disqualification-Worthy Cars Mercedes boss Toto Wolff supports Lewis Hamilton's statement that other cars at the US Grand Prix would have been disqualified due to plank wear. Feedback from rival teams confirms Hamilton's claim. Despite a positive performance with an upgraded floor, Hamilton and Ferrari's Leclerc were disqualified post-race.

Lewis Hamilton Struggles with Mercedes Car in Mexican Grand Prix QualifyingLewis Hamilton describes his Mercedes car as a 'nightmare to drive' in Mexico as Charles Leclerc takes pole position. Hamilton will start from sixth on the grid, hoping for a better performance in the race.