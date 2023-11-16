The Art of Asking Inappropriate Questions

As a single woman in my early 20s, I could frequently be found in a bar or queue, asking a complete stranger: “So, do you have a favourite parent?” Which, I suppose, might go some way towards explaining the “single” part of that sentence. The thing is, I grew up in the kind of family where any question was valid and all questions were answered, no matter how bizarre they were or how easily we might have been able to find out the answer ourselves.

My mother would ask people in the supermarket how they lost their finger. My father would ask drag queens if they had any kids. My grandmother would ask if vegetarians ate ham. I had no idea that there was such a thing as an “inappropriate question”. Health, money, secrets, sex; I asked about them all. We all did. So, it was interesting to read a new piece of research, published by Peanut – an online community for women at every stage of the fertility journey, from pregnancy to motherhood to menopause – that listed a whole array of unwanted questions we should try to avoid. These include some absolute floor-filling classic





