Social Connection and Mortality: Independent and Combined Effects

This study examines the independent and combined associations between functional and structural components of social connection and mortality. The analysis includes 458,146 participants from the UK Biobank cohort linked to mortality registers. The study finds that all social connection measures are independently associated with all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality.





🏆 19. BioMedCentral » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Biobank study links social connections with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortalityThe associations between functional and structural components of social connection and all-cause and CVD mortality.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

UK Biobank study links social connections with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular mortalityThe associations between functional and structural components of social connection and all-cause and CVD mortality.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

25-year Swedish study reveals link between road traffic pollution and increased mortality riskThe exploration of the link between road traffic pollution and increased mortality risk.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

Study Finds Increased Mortality from Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Pre-Vaccination PeriodA retrospective study in Stockholm, Sweden, reveals that hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections during the pre-vaccination period were linked to higher 30-day mortality rates. However, the mortality rates decreased during the post-vaccination phase.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

Study Finds Similar Mortality Rates for Thyroid Cancer Across Regions and Income GroupsA recent study conducted by researchers affiliated with Hospital de Amor and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has found that mortality rates for thyroid cancer are similar across different regions and income groups. The study suggests that overdiagnosis in higher-income areas may be responsible for the observed trends. Thyroid cancer, which is more common among women, is on the rise in middle-income countries due to improved screening methods. The study was supported by FAPESP.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »

COVID-19 mortality risk higher for people with severe mental illness, study showsNew research from King's College London has found that in the UK people with severe mental illness were at increased risk of death from all causes following COVID-19 infection compared to those without severe mental illness.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 70,84 Read more »