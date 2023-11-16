Study suggests pharmaceutical companies unfairly maintain high insulin costs through patenting processes

The financial burden of high insulin costs that patients and insurers face is often blamed on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) regulatory framework, but a new study suggests pharmaceutical companies have also been using patenting processes to unfairly maintain high costs.

In the FDA’s master list of approved medications, devices, and other therapeutics, a document known as the Orange Book, patent ownership of each item governs which companies are allowed to manufacture and sell which therapies. The FDA deals with drug approval, but patents are granted by another agency entirely, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Though there are rules governing which developments by pharmaceutical companies merit inclusion in the FDA’s Orange Book, experts have long said that the book remains full of improper patents that unfairly hamper market competitio





TIME » / 🏆 93. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patents and Regulatory Exclusivities on FDA-Approved Insulin Products: A Longitudinal Database StudyThis study analyzes the patents and regulatory exclusivities on FDA-approved insulin products from 1986 to 2019. The researchers used data from the FDA's Orange Book and Google Patents. The study was funded by the Commonwealth Fund and Arnold Ventures.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

UK Home Secretary's Comparison of Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations and Orange Order Marches Sparks ControversyLifelong anti-war and civil rights campaigner Eamonn McCann accuses Suella Braverman of 'stirring up trouble' ahead of pro-Palestine marches

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

FDA Approves Zepbound, the Most Potent Weight Loss Drug YetZepbound, made by Eli Lilly, is the newest FDA-approved drug for weight loss. (It was previously a diabetes treatment known as Mounjaro.)

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Greggs reveals Christmas menu including return of popular bake and chocolate orange muffinGREGGS has unveiled its highly anticipated festive menu and the exact date it lands in shops. The bakery giant has exclusively revealed its Christmas offering to The Sun, including an all-new bake …

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

FDA approves Voquezna for erosive esophagitis, GERDThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Phathom Pharmaceuticals' Voquezna (vonoprazan), a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker, as a new treatment for adults for with all grades of erosive esophagitis or erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

FDA investigating hospitalizations linked to counterfeit OzempicThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received at least three reports of people being hospitalized after taking counterfeit versions of the wildly popular weight-loss drugs known as semaglutides.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »