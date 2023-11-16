Patents and Regulatory Exclusivities on FDA-Approved Insulin Products: A Longitudinal Database Study

This study examines the patents and regulatory exclusivities on FDA-approved insulin products from 1986 to 2019. The researchers analyzed data from the FDA's Orange Book and Google Patents. The study was funded by the Commonwealth Fund and Arnold Ventures. The funders had no role in the study design or publication process.

