Young Boy Killed by Drug Driver After Being Left Home Alone

A young boy was tragically killed by a speeding drug driver after his mum left him at home alone, with no gas or electricity. Malakye Hall, seven, was mowed down and killed by taxi driver Mohsin Hussain, 32, on August 11, 2020, on Manchester Road in Bradford after his mum Wendy Hall left him alone to visit her lover. Hussain, who was under the influence of cannabis at the time, was today jailed today for nine years and nine months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

View gallery As reported in the Mirror, Bradford Crown Court heard how Malakye had managed to get out of the locked house when he was hit by the car just after 10pm. In August 2021, Hall was jailed for three years for leaving her young son home alone with no electricity or gas on the night of his death. YorkshireLive reported at the time that Hall had left her mobile phone with Malakye for him to play on while she was away, but it appeared that he got out of the house shortly after she lef





