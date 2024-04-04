Storm Kathleen Marks Unprecedented Number of Named Storms in UK

Storm Kathleen will be the eleventh named storm in eight months and only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet. This year's storm season has already seen ten storms, surpassing last year's season which only reached the letter B.
The storm names for the current season are Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas, Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent, and Walid.
Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.
