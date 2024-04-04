Building Collapse in Southside

A SOUTHSIDE street has been closed off today after the roof of a building collapsed. The front of the building is understood to be crumbling with the council confirming there is “significant movement in the front facade”. Local resident Eddie McGonnell said repeated concerns were expressed about the condition of the building.

Mr McGonnell said: “What does it take to galvanise them into action – the collapse of the building with potential risk to pedestrians?” Southside Central councillor Soryia Siddique said: “It is concerning to hear there may be emerging structural issues with regards to buildings on Bridge Street." Dr Siddique, Labour, added: “Far too many heritage buildings are falling into disrepair. In light of the housing emergency and the homelessness crisis, Glasgow City Council must escalate a heritage action plan, which ensures the safety of these buildings and brings these buildings into much needed use

Building Collapse Southside Street Roof Crumbling Council Concerns Safety Heritage Buildings

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

