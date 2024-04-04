Britain to be hit by Storm Kathleen just one day after Storm Olivia

Britain will be hit by Storm Kathleen this Saturday which will bring dangerous 70mph gusts, just one day after the remnants of Storm Olivia sweep over the country. Kathleen, which was named today, is forecast to hit western areas of England, Wales and Scotland as well as all of Northern Ireland from 8am until 10pm on Saturday. The storm is the first to be given a name by the Met Office or Irish agency Met Éireann since Jocelyn on January 22 - but the 11th of the 2023/24 season so far.

Britain has now equalled the record of 11 named storms set in the 2015/16 year - with that season also getting through the alphabet to K, with Storm Katie in March 2016. Firstly, the UK faces blustery and showery weather tomorrow upon the arrival of an area of low pressure named as Olivia by the Portuguese weather service Ipm

