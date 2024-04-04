Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and Ireland

Rain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen . Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann , the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said.
Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year
Storm Kathleen UK Ireland Weather Warnings Wind Rain Gusts Met Office Met Eireann
