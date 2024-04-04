Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and Ireland

Rain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen . Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann , the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said.

Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year

Storm Kathleen UK Ireland Weather Warnings Wind Rain Gusts Met Office Met Eireann

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Storm Kathleen to 'pack a punch' with 72mph gales and heavy rain this weekend'Brace yourselves for a windy weekend'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to Hit Ireland with Heavy Rain and Strong WindsA storm named Storm Kathleen is expected to hit parts of Ireland this weekend, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and a risk of flooding.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

NI Storm warning as very unsettled conditions forecast for weekendIf the storm is named, it will be known as Storm Kathleen

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Storm Kathleen named by Met Office as 70mph winds predictedThe Met Office has officially named the weather system as Storm Kathleen, with the storm set to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday, and 50mph more widely

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Storm Nelson to batter Britain with 20mm of rain as Met Office issues warningsThe UK is set to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Nelson makes its way across the country, with the Met Office issuing a number of weather warnings

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

UK weather: Weather alert issued as Storm Kathleen moves in on SaturdayThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Kathleen moves in on Saturday.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »