Leah Williamson could make long-awaited return for England against Sweden

England coach Sarina Wiegman says Leah Williamson is in 'a good place' and could be ready to make her long-awaited return in Friday's Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden . Williamson has not played for England since last year April's 2-0 defeat to Australia. Eight days later the Arsenal defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which ruled her out of the World Cup .

After coming off at half-time in Arsenal's Conti Cup final win over Chelsea, Williamson initially trained on her own on Tuesday, but was back training with the group the following day. Live WSL table | Fixtures | ResultsStream Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky SportsIf she makes it through Thursday's session unscathed, she will be in contention to make her first international appearance since her lengthy knee injury, after having pulled out of a training squad in March with a hamstring strain. 'We need to manage it a little bi

