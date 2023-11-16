Stanford's Graduate School of Business: A Launchpad for Success

Stanford University's Graduate School of Business (GSB) is known for its selective MBA program and successful alumni. Rishi Sunak, a GSB alumnus, became Britain's prime minister in 2020. The GSB prides itself on offering a program that raises students' aspirations and prepares them for corporate stardom. With a class size of 420 students, the GSB represents just 6% of applicants, compared to Harvard Business School's 10%.

Many GSB graduates, such as Mukesh Ambani and Mary Barra, have gone on to achieve great success in the corporate world





