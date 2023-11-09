Stanford University's Graduate School of Business: A Glimpse into the Future of Management

Stanford University's Graduate School of Business (GSB) is known for its selective MBA program and successful alumni. Rishi Sunak, a GSB alumnus, became Britain's prime minister in 2020. The GSB prides itself on offering a program that raises students' aspirations and prepares them for corporate stardom. With a class size of 420 students, the GSB represents just 6% of applicants, compared to Harvard Business School's 10%.

Many GSB graduates, like Mukesh Ambani and Mary Barra, go on to achieve great success in the corporate world

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEECONOMİST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Leeds United academy graduate Niall Huggins praised by Wales boss after call-upThe former Leeds United academy talent has been a regular for one of their Championship rivals

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Manchester United academy graduate lands shock new job in Afghanistan...Manchester United train ahead of their Champions League clash against Copenhagen

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain squad bundle Warren Zaire-Emery as starlet gets first France senior...Kylian Mbappe leads celebrations for PSG academy graduate Warren Zaire-Emery after France call up

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Smartphones may be able to detect how drunk a person is based on their voice, study findsThe model used in the study, carried out by a professor at Stanford University in the US, was able to predict a person's level of intoxication with 98% accuracy.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

BBCEMT: University honours city's 'incredible' role modelsTen celebrated figures from a range of industries are recognised by Liverpool John Moores University.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds Beckett University: Piers Morgan discusses cancel culture, Meghan Markle and Donald Trump during talkOutspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan took time out from his hectic schedule to talk with students at Leeds Trinity University.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »