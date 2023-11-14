Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Talks About the Company's Biggest Bet

Here comes CEO Pat Gelsinger sextupling down on the whole 'five nodes in four years' thing and admitting that the culmination of that relentless schedule is the biggest bet the company has ever made. Gelsinger is speaking specifically of 18A, the production process that qualifies as number five in Intel's accelerated roadmap.

Intel 7 we already have in Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs, Intel 4 arrives at the end of the year with Meteor Lake, then there's 20A and last and most definitely Asked if 18A is Intel betting the company, Gelsinger was remarkably unequivocal. 'Betting the entire company? I don’t know that I’d go all that way, but this is the biggest bet we have ever made as a company because it also puts incredible stress on the financials of the company,' he said, explaining that Intel is 'racing through capital' as it chased its ambitious roadmap

