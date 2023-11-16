Lords of the Fallen: A Clever and Ever-Changing Soulslike

A clever use of the twin-world idea gives Lords of the Fallen the edge over other Soulslikes. Its many updates can make for an uneven experience; Lords of the Fallen is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get from week to week. Clever, familiar and patchy? Lords of Fallen is a solid Soulslike.Here’s the thing, I’ve been playing Lords of the Fallen before release but delayed reviewing the game because, well… it keeps changing.

Developer Hexworks has released patch after patch for this next-gen Soulslike and each time I drop in for a gamehas changed; bosses are too hard then a walkover, weapons are god-killers and then toothless hunks of metal. There have been well over 100 new updates for Lords of the Fallen since it launched, so you can see, in many ways, pinning a score to this game is like catching water. Just when I think I get how the game is meant to play, something shifts and change





