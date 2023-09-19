Half-brother admits to punching and killing 11-year-old girl in bathroom

The half-brother of an 11-year-old girl who died after suffering an injury in her bathroom told his girlfriend he had 'punched' and 'killed her', an inquest has heard. Falaq Babar, from Rochdale, died in hospital on March 18 last year. It followed an incident at her home more than three weeks earlier, on February 20. An inquest into her death is taking place at Rochdale Coroners' Court this week.
Suhail Mohammed, Falaq's older half-brother, told the court this afternoon (November 20) she had become injured after he 'barged' open the bathroom door. But a series of text messages, uncovered by police, revealed a different version of events which Mr Mohammed gave to his partner. READ MORE: "She's just a drama queen": Pint-size gran beat up her 18-stone neighbour AND his wife... in row over her 42-year-old son READ MORE: Family pay heartbreaking tribute to dad stabbed to death as boy, 16, arrested for his murder He told the court he had heard the sound of Falaq 'bickering' with a younger brother who wanted to get in the bathroom, while she was insid
