Associations between Human Milk Macronutrients and Infant Growth Revealed in Systematic Review

In a recent systematic review, researchers investigated the associations between human milk macronutrients and infant growth. The study included 57 publications and found significant heterogeneity between methodologies and outcomes. Digestible carbohydrates were associated with increased infant weight, while milk protein components were associated with increased infant length. Milk fat did not show any association with growth metrics.





