Dalla: Hackney's Newest Italian Restaurant Embraces Classic Family Values

The windows of Dalla, Hackney's newest Italian restaurant, glow with a warming ambience, enveloping passers-by in a welcoming embrace of classic Italian family values and hospitality. The restaurant came to fruition after the collaboration between chef Mitchell Damota, Gianmarco Leone, and Gennaro Leone – known for his intricately curated design studio Spazio Leone.

Working closely with designer Oscar Piccolo, the trio wanted to create a setting that is intimate yet familiar, a place to be welcomed with friendly recognition followed by a simple: 'Would you like the usual?'The interior has a leading role in creating the cosy atmosphere after Leone spent a sun-kissed summer in Napoli researching Italian design to curate a space of timeless interior furnishings. Touches of personal detailing are shown through unique pieces placed around the room – a Riccardo Dalisi-designed prototype cafetiere, made to celebrate, sits comfortably in the corner, copper encrusted lamps perch on tables, coupled with an archive of books with lovingly broken spine





