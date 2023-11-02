Spartans FC tackling youth disorder in Scotland by helping young Ultras

A football club is channeling the support from its young fans to address anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in Scotland.

Arguments would break out over songs and who was beating the drum and when, and it became clear to youth workers at Spartans Community Foundation that the group needed guidance. "They just needed help with a bit of organisation so, as youth workers, we saw this as an amazing opportunity. We spoke to them and told them we saw their potential and they were happy for us to help."

Now, they attend Ainslie Park Stadium every Friday to participate in a supporter's enterprise where they write their own songs, design clothes, fundraise and budget for things like travel and flags. "One day, the penny will drop with them and realise that they have been running a business. We're incredibly proud of them."

Kenny said: "There are ultra groups across the lower leagues with young kids who are desperate to support their team. You've got to embrace young people coming to support you. "The positives far outweigh the negatives. Young people just need a chance to show what they can do."

Kenny added: "Any movement to enable children or young people to have safe spaces has got to be grabbed. We have unbelievable children in Scotland that just need opportunities to flourish.

