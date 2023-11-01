Green Brigade treatment sparks Celtic ultras walkout as Police branded 'clowns'

The loudest section within Celtic Park was brought to silence with the stark reality of the Green Brigade ban laid bare but fellow ultras made their presence felt.

Bhoys Celtic – housed next to the main stand – staged a protest during the clash with St Mirren and exited during the first half before releasing a brief statement on social media. It read: "No Business As Usual At Celtic Park', which reads: "Bhoys Celtic and others in our section left our area a short while into tonight's match.

And the anger didn't stop there with Police Scotland sent a message in another display which read: "Police Scotland. Clowns all year, not just at Halloween." The Premiership champions and the Saints met with section 111 lying empty after the ultras had their away ban extended to all matches with the club releasing a six-point statement stating multiple breaches behind their exit. headtopics.com

The board and their most prominent ultras group have been at loggerheads with Parkhead chiefs taking executive action on Tuesday with a stinging statement which highlighted unsafe practices used by members of the Green Brigade and a refusal to tolerate "repeated incidents of unacceptable behaviour".

And the action will inside Parkhead is set to have a different feel in upcoming games. The Green Brigade were not in attendance for the Europa League group stage clash with Rennes in 2019 but their absence is likely to be longer than one match with both club and and fan group at loggerheads over multiple issues. headtopics.com

