Climate change 'happening at rate never seen before', world expert tells Scots

One of the world’s most influential environment scientists has told a Scottish audience climate change is now “happening at a rate we’ve never seen before”.

He said if the world is to stay within safe global warming limits, “all remaining intact nature” on the planet must be preserved. In the startling findings presented at the annual TB Macaulay lecture at Edinburgh Uni late last month, Prof Rockstrom said the planet is on the brink of “tipping points” that, if breached, could endanger humanity.

In his address, he warned humanity had reached “the end of the road” in converting any more land for agriculture, infrastructure or building towns and cities. “45 to 50 per cent of land on Earth has been converted for agriculture, infrastructure and urban developments, which means we have reached the end of the road in expanding agriculture into intact nature.” headtopics.com

