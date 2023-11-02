Ambulance hero defending himself against drunken yob wins £20k over sacking

An ambulance driver who won £20,000 after he was sacked for defending himself against a drunken thug says he was “treated like a criminal” by bosses.

The 61-year-old, from Beauly, said he became the victim of a “witch hunt” and was fired just days before prosecutors threw out the case against him. Mark, an ambulance care assistant, had taken a patient to hospital with a head injury after a bar fall in January last year when he was met by the man’s uncle, who was “slumped over a wall” outside A&E.He believed he was about to be head-butted and raised his arm to block a blow, striking the man’s chin.

Three hospital security guards told Mark to report the man to police but he declined after hearing the man was due to attend the funeral of a child the next day. But when the case called in court five days later, the Procurator Fiscal dropped the charge, saying footgage clearly showed Mark had been “acting in self defence”. headtopics.com

It said: “Where there were factors from the evidence that supported the claimant, they were either down-played or omitted in the conclusion section.” Mark, who now drives for a motor company, said: “I always loved my job. The ambulance service becomes like a family and I’m still isolated from them now.“I had 29 years exemplary service and went above and beyond for them, but there was no loyalty whatsoever.”

